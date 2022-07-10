‘Brand New or Not True’: The Kim Komando Show, July 2, 2022

Annual celebration to feature Kids Day, Arts and Crafts Show, Car Show, parade, and more. If you live in Grayling, you know July means AuSable River Festival! The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is one of the biggest spectator events to happen in Grayling all year long, bringing in anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 visitors to our small town. Years ago, the Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce formed the AuSable River Festival, a weeklong festival that leads to the canoe marathon. Ranked a “Festival not to miss” by MLive’s best of Michigan Festivals in 2022, this year is gearing up to be the best so far!
