Traverse City, MI

‘Brand New or Not True’: The Kim Komando Show, July 2, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch up with Kim’s national radio game show sensation, Brand New or Not True....

ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
97.9 WGRD

Want to Work in a National Forest? U.S. Forest Service is Hiring in Michigan

If working outside among Michigan's incredible forests, dunes, and rivers and helping native wildlife sounds up your alley, check out these positions!. The U.S. National Forest Service is hiring in Michigan. The Huron-Manistee National Forests is looking to hire eight permanent seasonal wildlife technician positions. The nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crawford County Avalanche

AuSable River Festival is almost here

Annual celebration to feature Kids Day, Arts and Crafts Show, Car Show, parade, and more. If you live in Grayling, you know July means AuSable River Festival! The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is one of the biggest spectator events to happen in Grayling all year long, bringing in anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 visitors to our small town. Years ago, the Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce formed the AuSable River Festival, a weeklong festival that leads to the canoe marathon. Ranked a “Festival not to miss” by MLive’s best of Michigan Festivals in 2022, this year is gearing up to be the best so far!
GRAYLING, MI
CBS Detroit

Shooting Deaths Of 4 In Michigan Family Considered Murder-Suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage. All four apparently died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. They all lived at the home where their bodies were found. Deputies did not say who the shooter might have been. “There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case,” Undersheriff Ben Lowe said. “It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed.” Houghton Lake is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Detroit News

Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

GT County Commissioners Remove Two CMH Board Members

Grand Traverse County commissioners voted 4-2 Tuesday to remove two county appointees on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (CMH) Authority board, alleging they had engaged in neglect of official duty or misconduct in office. Commissioners who supported the motion said appointees Nicole Miller and Justin Reed failed to follow the county commission’s directive to investigate CMH Interim CEO Joanie Blamer, while those who opposed the motion said there was no evidence to support allegations of misconduct and worried the county could be sued over the removals. The tense meeting provoked extensive debate, with one of the two commissioners who requested the removal discussion – Penny Morris – ultimately abstaining from the vote.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Gaylord man arrested for embezzling from a vulnerable adult and other charges

OTSEGO COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in February 2022, by MDHHS Adult Protective Services (APS) regarding a tip they had received about the medical and financial activities of a vulnerable adult. It was alleged the son of the vulnerable adult had been embezzling money and writing bad checks. The suspect, 64-year-old Karl Joseph David from Gaylord, was later arrested.
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman filed protection order days before apparent murder-suicide

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – In an apparent murder-suicide case that claimed four lives on Sunday, court documents show one of the victims, Tirany Savage, filed for protection from her husband Eugene days before her death. On June 24, Tirany filed for a personal protection order against Eugene in...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Law professor examines protection order request in apparent murder-suicide case

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they hope to release more details soon on an apparent murder-suicide case. The bodies of 35-year-old Tirany Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim Ebright and 35-year-old Bo Savage were found on Sunday with apparent gun shot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

