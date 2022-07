The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were selected as National League pitchers. They joined Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who previously were voted in as NL starters. Prior to initial All-Star Game rosters being announced, manager Dave Roberts said he believed the Dodgers deserved to have seven players selected to the NL team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO