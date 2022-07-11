ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley & Kris Bryant highlight Ben's 'Team of the Week' | Flippin' Bats

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander gives us his MLB Power Rankings after Week...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East?

The FOX baseball crew talks about which team will win the NL East come season end. The New York Mets currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves heading into a three game series.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado

Kris Bryant entered the month of July week with fewer than 90 at-bats on the season, thanks to some struggles with injury. Even more surprising, Bryant hadn't yet hit a home run in 2022. Well, that all changed this week — and in a huge way. On Tuesday, Bryant...
MLB
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of promotions in their farm system

The Braves farm system is lacking some serious talent following the Matt Olson trade, the graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, and the trade of Drew Waters. The good thing is the draft is just around the corner, and the Braves have five picks within the top 100, but it will take a lot of work to replenish this group. With that being said, there are still some names to keep an eye out for in the Braves farm system, and several of them recently received promotions.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy