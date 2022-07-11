AVP pro beach volleyball returns to Hermosa Beach after hiatus

St. Louis Cardinals and future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols will participate in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles. Just days after being an honorary selection to the All-Star Game, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols will participate in the Home Run Derby, as Katie Woo of The Athletic reported.
Last week, the Dodgers family lost an absolute legend with the passing of long-time scout Mike Brito. An iconic staple at Dodger Stadium for years with his Panama hat and radar gun behind home plate, Brito was also instrumental in discovering several Latin players who went on to do great things in Los Angeles.
Four Dodgers players were selected to represent the NL in the All-Star Game next week at Chavez Ravine. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts secured starting spots thanks to voters, and Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were named to the pitching staff over the weekend. There's plenty excitement centered on the...
As the All-Star Game approaches along with all the festivities that come with it, we at least know that there is a lot of excitement coming. We get a chance to see the best of the best in action against one another. We’ve also got the Home Run Derby to...
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Jake Lamb is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lamb will man left field after Trayce Thompson received a breather on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Lamb to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Lamb is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Jordan Hicks and the St. Louis Cardinals. The lefty-hitting Lamb is being held out of the order for a second straight game, but this time it comes against a right-handed starter. Trayce Thompson will start in left field and hit sixth.
San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Adell will take over in right field after Taylor Ward was shifted to center for an injured Mike Trout (back). In a matchup versus right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Adell to score 8.5 FanDuel...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
Los Angeles Angels infielder David MacKinnon is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. MacKinnon is being replaced at first base by Jared Walsh versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 34 plate appearances this season, MacKinnon has a .179 batting average with a .473 OPS and 4...
