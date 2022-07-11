ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Seattle Mariners finally snap the longest postseason drought in U.S. sports? | Flippin Bats

By ESN Feeds
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander breaks down the American League All-Stars including the starters, the...

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners, Orioles on fire; Jays, Angels struggling

Welcome to the eighth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) The Yankee machine continues to chug along. They've lost only three series this year and none since late May. New York isn't just bombing its way to wins, either. While the club ranks first in the majors in home runs by a wide margin, it also sits fourth in stolen bases. Yes, the Runnin' Yanks have swiped 58 bags through 86 games after finishing last season with 63.
Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Sam Haggerty sitting Tuesday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still on top, Mariners move into top 10

We are past the halfway point of the MLB season, which means the All-Star Game is just around the corner!. The middle of July is an exciting time for the sport of baseball, and it just so happens that playoff races around the league are starting to heat up as well. Let's take a break from talking All-Star starters and snubs to break down this week's MLB Top 10.
Storms wash out Mariners-Nats; twinbill set for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals was postponed because of thunderstorms. MLB approved the postponement after a 1-hour, 4-minute delay from the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:05 p.m. Seattle (45-42) has won eight straight and began Tuesday tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001. The Nationals (30-58) have lost 10 of 11 and are last in the NL East.
Mariners-Nats postponed; split DH set for Wednesday

WASHINGTON -- The surging Mariners’ quest for their first nine-game winning streak since 2003 will have to wait a day. The opener of Seattle’s two-game series against the Nationals in the nation’s capital was postponed due to inclement weather Tuesday night, after severe storms delayed the start of the contest more than an hour. The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Game 1 at 9:05 a.m. PT and Game 2 at 3:05 p.m.
