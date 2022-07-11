ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander makes his ninth All-Star game & Ty France snubbed | Flippin' Bats

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander breaks down the American League All-Stars including the starters, the...

InsideThePinstripes

Why Gerrit Cole Is Unlikely to Pitch in All-Star Game

It looks like one of the Yankees’ six All-Stars won’t play in the game. That’s because Gerrit Cole will likely make two starts before Major League Baseball’s All-Star break after New York used its off day on Monday to reshuffle its rotation. Cole will pitch Tuesday against the Reds, thus pushing Luis Severino back a day. The move continues the Yankees’ efforts to limit Severino’s innings after a few injury-plagued seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander has great comment about making All-Star team

Justin Verlander on Sunday learned that he made his 9th career All-Star team, and he gave a cool answer about earning his latest honor. Verlander was asked whether early in his career he expected to become a 9-time All-Star. The Houston Astros pitcher decided to give an honest answer and admit that he always aimed to have this type of success.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Sportsnaut

After 1-8 trip, Angels back home to face Astros

The Los Angeles Angels were 11 games above .500 after a victory on May 15. Less than two months later, the Angels are a season-worst 11 games below the break-even mark. Los Angeles is just 14-36 since its high-water point and will strive to end its deep slump when it faces the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Anaheim in the opener of a three-game series.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick hitting second in Astros' Wednesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will operate in right field after Aledmys Diaz was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani, our models project McCormick to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
HOUSTON, TX

