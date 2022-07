SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The cities impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson. The advisory kicks off at noon and will hold until 9pm. Salt Lake City daytime highs will flirt with some records as triple digits return for the weekend, while St. George will see highs above the seasonal average of 102 degrees for the next seven days. The record in SLC Saturday is 102, and the forecast high is 105.

