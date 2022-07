The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract through the 2025-26 season. Manson, 30, recorded seven points (2g/5a) in 22 games with the Avalanche after being acquired from Anaheim on March 14. His 63 hits following the trade almost doubled the next closest teammate during that time span, and he tied his single-game career high with 10 hits in his Avalanche debut on March 15 at Los Angeles. Manson combined for 16 points (6g/10a) in 67 contests with Colorado and the Ducks, with his six combined goals the second most of his career (seven in 2017-18).

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO