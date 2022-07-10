ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Sweat It – Your Summer Party Outfit Is Here

By Esther Newman
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! July is set to be a scorcher, and with sunny days and humid nights on the cards, it's the perfect weather for all your summer party plans. Whether you're gearing up for evening dinner and...

www.refinery29.com

Refinery29

Can Strappy Sandals Ever Be Comfortable? An Investigation.

We’ve all been there: it’s blazing hot and you’re on the way to an occasion that requires shoes that aren't your go-to trainers or flats. Whether it's an alfresco brunch, fancy drinks, or a baby shower perhaps, you've likely employed some strappy leather sandals to do the trick. Then about ten minutes into your strut to the station, you're hit with a slowly building sensation.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Does Urban Outfitters’ $59 Corset Live Up To The Hype? An Investigation.

When I started to notice corsets positively blowing up a few months ago, I was pretty excited. I've always loved lingerie, so the idea of it being socially acceptable to be scantily clad (but make it fashion) appealed to me in a major way. Another thing I also was very here for: channeling my inner Bridgerton character. As I perused the internet for a way to get in on the trend, one corset rose above the rest: Out From Under's Modern Love Corset (A+ name, BTW), which has emerged as one of Urban Outfitters' bonafide bestsellers, boasting over 2,600 reviews on its website. (It also has sold out, restocked, sold out again, and restocked again more times than I can keep track.) Naturally, I had to give it a try.
APPAREL
Refinery29

A Puff-Sleeve Dress Is The Wardrobe Staple That Goes With Everything In My Closet

While some people consider white button-downs and a good pair of jeans the makings of a successful capsule closet, big, voluminous, puff-sleeve dresses that take up space are what I consider wardrobe staples. If I can imagine a dress knocking the makeup over on my vanity as I’m walking by in the morning, I know I need to have it. Even better if it prevents people from getting too close to me, takes up multiple seats, or can’t fit through doors without hitting the walls.
APPAREL
Refinery29

I’m a Hair Stylist and Beauty Creator And This Is What My Beauty Routine Looks Like In A Week

Guy Tang is a multi-hyphenate hair stylist from Los Angeles. His hair product brand #mydentity launched in 2017 with a wide range of hair color options to encourage each of us to embrace our individuality. Tang has created a strong Internet presence through YouTube and social media showing off hair techniques and building the virtual #hairbesties community. This week, Tang breaks down his beauty routine from start to finish for an inside look into his self-care practices and beauty regimen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Carhartt's workwear line is breathable and sweat-wicking to combat heat, sun and humidity

When you're working hard in the summer heat, you need two things: durability and breathability — and unfortunately, when it comes to clothing, those two things are rarely offered alongside each other. Carhartt once again earns its title as one of the best workwear companies with its line of gear that features Carhartt Force Technology. From T-shirts to work pants to leggings to boots, everything here is especially well made (as per usual) but also exceptionally cooling and sweat-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable in the warm weather.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

12 WWW Staffers Styled Summer's Must-Have Basic, and I Have No Notes

All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it's the trending denim of the moment or the season's It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Refinery29

How Wellness Guru Queen Afua Is Saving Black Women — One Green Juice At A Time

Long before everyone was all “green juice” this, and “namaste” that, Queen Afua devoted her life to wellness and teaching folks to harness the power of natural foods for holistic self-care. If parading around the Whole Foods’ hot bar at lunch time is your vibe, guess what? Queen Afua was one of the pioneers of the whole green foods movement. So, go ahead and eat those roasted brussels sprouts and wax poetic about your sophisticated Ninja Foodi Power Blender, but if you’re going to, you need to put all the respect on Queen Afua’s name.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Ultimate Edit of the Ssense Summer Sale

The Ssense sale is a rare occasion and one not to miss. Now you can finally shop all the designer cult-favorite items you’ve been eyeing all year long, up to 60% off. We spotted Marine Serre’s signature black moon-emblazoned shirts and key pieces from Dries Van Noten’s “euphoric” Spring/Summer 2022 collection, including a psychedelic denim jacket, denim trousers, and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Venus In Cancer Will Make You Crave Connection

The Planet of Love is moving once again, making our hot girl summer a more emotional one. On July 17, Venus is moving from its spot in flirty Gemini to grounded Cancer where it'll stay until August 11, and our flirting tactics and love languages will get a bit of a twist. Instead of being fast and furious, we'll be more drawn to slower commitments and more intense intimacy.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

The TikTok Home DIYs That Live Rent-Free In My Mind

I'm surprised that no one has conducted a scientific study on the mental health benefits of a good time-lapse video. What has been studied, though, is the mood boost that specific interior design choices can bring. Home DIY is a genre of TikTok that is both inspiring and utterly relaxing....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue

Brides Will Love Chanel’s Haute Hair Bow

Whether you’re preparing to walk down the aisle, compiling a moodboard for when you do, or you simply want to up the ante on your wedding guest hair, Chanel’s autumn/winter 2022 couture runway has just the thing for you. Models including Jill Kortleve and Nora Attal walked the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

34 '90s-Inspired Shoes and Bags That Go With Literally Everything

While all things Y2K have entered the chat as of late, it's been the '90s that have inspired almost every accessory trend there is over the past few years. And truth be told, I don't see that changing anytime soon. In general, '90s-inspired accessories have a minimalist look that makes them quite versatile. (If you want a modern-day example, check out pretty much anything from The Row.)
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Wake Up to Softer Skin With Tula’s Anti-Aging Beauty Sleep Night Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our nighttime skincare routine is a sacred ritual. Gently applying serums, creams and cleansers is the ultimate act of self-care! And since we’re always rushing in the morning, it makes sense to save the time-consuming steps for the evening. We love using potent products before bed and seeing radiant results the next day. It’s like putting a tooth under your pillow as a kid and waking up to a dollar bill!
SKIN CARE
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Is On Board With Summer Cargos

If you’re anti-handbag, we’ve got good news for you. Cargo pants – the kind with big, bulky pockets that can store just about anything – are trending on the runway and off. We’ve seen cropped styles at Jacquemus, classic iterations at Lacoste, and shiny satin pants at Tom Ford. If you’re hesitant about the utilitarian (and very Y2K) style, allow Kim Kardashian to serve up some styling inspo: She was photographed in New York this week wearing a pair of her own.
CELEBRITIES
People

Spanx's Best-Selling White Pants You Can't See Through Are Back in Stock After Selling Out in a Mere 2 Weeks

It's not summer without white pants, and anyone will tell you that the toughest part about this seasonal staple is that it can be see-through. To save you from this annoying wardrobe malfunction, Spanx spent seven whole years perfecting its Silver Lining Technology, which makes its white pants and shorts completely opaque. And after selling out, they're finally back in stock!
APPAREL
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

