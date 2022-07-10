Canton STNA Gets 10-Plus Years for Rape Conviction

An Ohio Judge ruled that a Cleveland man who spent nearly 30 years behind bars before his murder conviction was dismissed in 2019 was wrongfully imprisoned all along. Charles Jackson has always vehemently denied committing the murder and the attempted murder for which he was convicted, and the ruling paves the way for him to seek monetary compensation from the state. If he wins, the law for wrongful convictions would provide him with about $52,000 for every year he spent in prison, according to Cleveland.com.

