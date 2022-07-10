ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canton STNA Gets 10-Plus Years for Rape Conviction

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old former State Tested Nursing Aid at a Massillon nursing home will serve 10...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 17

Grinchy
3d ago

People are stunned, the number of comments is overwhelming. She took advantage of the innocent. People in prison will not look on this lightly. That’ll be her real punishment.

Reply
16
Katrina
3d ago

I mean good lord woman ,why would you do this to a mentally challenged person. sick

Reply(3)
11
