Minneapolis, MN

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket...

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

 https://river967.com/

