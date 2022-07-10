ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crow Wing County, MN
Accidents
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
City
Duluth, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
North Dakota State
City
St. Cloud, MN
Pequot Lakes, MN
Accidents
Pequot Lakes, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
State
Arizona State
City
Nevis, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
96.7 The River

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Camel Bite

FREEPORT -- A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being bitten by a camel. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting...
FREEPORT, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Benson
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota Teen Watches 'Stranger Things' While Driving, Crashes Into Semi

A teenage driver in Anoka County caused a crash last weekend by watching the television show Stranger Things while driving, according to Bring Me The News. The teen's vehicle veered "fully in the oncoming lane" while a semi-truck was traveling in the opposite direction, according to a release from Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The semi-truck driver swerved into the shoulder to avoid a collision, but the semi's trailer still hit the teen's vehicle, causing her to roll multiple times. However, the teen only suffered minor injuries, and the move likely saved her life.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St Cloud Woman Killed
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
96.7 The River

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
96.7 The River

Update: Harley Davidson Stolen In Morrison County Found

LITTLE FALLS -- The motorcycle has been recovered. The Sheriff’s Office is following up with the names of individuals that may have been involved. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 2011 Street Glide bike was taken sometime between Saturday evening at Tuesday evening from a home near Shamineau Lake in Northwest Morrison County.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy