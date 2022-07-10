ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Evening

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Another round of thunderstorms is possible Sunday evening with some potentially becoming severe between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00...

voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible late Thursday night across Minnesota, heavy rain expected

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that storms will develop over North Dakota this evening, and then are expected to track southeast into western Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Officials say that locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas...
CHANHASSEN, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Prolonged Heat Wave Moving in to Minnesota

UNDATED -- Although record heat is not expected, we'll start to see plenty of days with highs in the 90s starting this weekend and continuing through next week. On the whole, dry weather is expected, but we'll likely see a couple of rounds of scattered thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
nunewsindustry.com

Thunderstorms to be Experienced in the Second Half of Minnesota and parts of Western Wisconsin

The northern half of Minnesota experienced various thunderstorms Sunday morning, with thunderstorms at times in the second half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Northwestern Wisconsin and Northeast Minnesota will witness the maximum thunderstorms early Sunday afternoon, with numerous thunderstorms elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Various thunderstorms could be witnessed in much of northern and central Minnesota along with north western Wisconsin in the mid and late afternoon hours, then proceed south-eastward in the early evening hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Real ‘7 Wonders’ Of Minnesota

Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Twenty-three Minnesota counties, including Douglas County, are eligible for assistance

(UNDATED)--Twenty-three Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms in May are now eligible for assistance under a presidential disaster declaration. Six tornadoes touched down on May 9th in southeastern and central Minnesota. There were five twisters on May 11th from southwestern Minnesota through the northeast Twin Cities. Also, violent storms on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls In Wisconsin (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Wisconsin is home to over 100 waterfalls, ranging in size from just a few feet tall to an impressive 165-feet tall waterfall. Many of these waterfalls are located deep in the forests of this lush midwestern state. Wisconsin’s waterfalls vary in not just size, but also accessibility. They have falls...
WISCONSIN STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
wisfarmer.com

Riverview Dairy's expansion covers five states

Somewhere along the road I read a short article about Riverview Dairy that was milking cows on a number of farms in the upper Midwest. The big operation is based in Minnesota which surprised me because there was a time not many years ago when that state was strongly opposed to mega size dairy herds.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

