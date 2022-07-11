ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Minnesota hosts Phoenix following Powers’ 22-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Phoenix Mercury (10-14, 4-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-15, 5-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Phoenix Mercury after Aerial Powers scored 22 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 81-78 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx have gone 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Mercury are 4-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 7.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 24 the Lynx won 100-88 led by 21 points from Moriah Jefferson, while Tina Charles scored 26 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lynx. Powers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
Kia Nurse
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Aerial Powers
Person
Diana Taurasi
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ahoy! Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on carrier deck

SAN DIEGO (AP) — They’re going to try to play college basketball on an aircraft carrier again, and nautical veteran Tom Izzo and Michigan State will get a return trip to San Diego Bay to face Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veteran’s Day. The game will be shown in prime time on Nov. 11 as part of ESPN’s Armed Forces Classic from the flat top moored at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, across the bay from downtown San Diego. The Abraham Lincoln is on deployment and is due back in port later...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Scientific Games’ lottery playbook succeeded, then spread

The growth of the lottery business nationwide was inspired in large part by the lobbying innovations of a single multinational gambling company, Scientific Games Holdings LP. A 1986 memo from Scientific Games co-founder and then-Chairman John R. Koza described a “draft version of our new model state lottery law which we distribute widely each year to state legislators and government officials in non-lottery states.”
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#The Phoenix Mercury#The Western Conference
The Associated Press

Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month. “He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.” Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Connecticut beats Indiana, Bonner moves into 12th in scoring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points to move into 12th on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Wednesday. Bonner passed Seattle star Lauren Jackson (6,007) on the career scoring list, becoming the 14th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points. Lisa Leslie is 11th in career scoring with 6,263 points. Brionna Jones added 17 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 11 and Courtney Williams scored all 10 of her points in the first half for Connecticut (15-8), which has won all four meetings with the Fever this season. Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first half to help Connecticut build a 41-28 lead. Indiana was just 8-for-30 shooting (26.7%) in the first half. The Fever scored 35 points in the fourth quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Summer League Odds: Raptors vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 7/13/2022

Two of the Summer League favorites are set to battle it out Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Jazz prediction and pick. According to FanDuel, the Jazz own the fifth best odds to win the Summer League at +750. These odds change each day, but as of now, the oddsmakers are going the Jazz are a serious shot. The Raptors are ninth with +3000 odds and have a tougher shot at winning it all, but you never know what can happen in Las Vegas. The Raptors are (1-1) in Vegas after losing to the Chicago Bulls 93-83 last night. The Jazz are (2-0) and took down the Dallas Mavericks 83-82 on Monday night. This should be a fun battle during the hot summer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise’s rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, followed up by adding more veteran to a team with a few proven players and some promising prospects. Yzerman also signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year contract and a pair of wings to two-year deals: David Perron for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy