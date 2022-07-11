Minnesota hosts Phoenix following Powers’ 22-point game

Phoenix Mercury (10-14, 4-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-15, 5-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Phoenix Mercury after Aerial Powers scored 22 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 81-78 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx have gone 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Mercury are 4-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Brianna Turner averaging 7.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 24 the Lynx won 100-88 led by 21 points from Moriah Jefferson, while Tina Charles scored 26 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lynx. Powers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.