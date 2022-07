Chris Brown wasn't happy about his first week's sales, but he still released the deluxe version of his album "Breezy." I'm a big fan of the new album, and I find quite a few songs to be great. I think right now is a difficult time to release a new album. We recently had a mass shooting, and there is just a lot going on in the world now. Maybe Breezy should have just released a few singles and dropped more videos, and settled for releasing the album in a month or so. I feel that people's attention is not really on music right now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO