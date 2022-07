A lot of notable golfers have made their opinions very clear about LIV Golf, but one person who has tried to stay out of the fray is PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus has been relatively silent as several PGA golfers have left to play with LIV Golf. When asked about it, Nicklaus has often declined to get into details, other than to say he was offered a role and declined.

