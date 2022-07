They don't make 'em like they used to couldn't be more true in this case. But do instruments have souls? If any specimen has one, it's the "Red Violin." Antonio Stradivari created the one-of-a-kind violin in 1720 in Italy. When the world’s most famous violin maker made the instrument , its wood would have been close to white. He would then have left the violin out in the sun to dry and, when it was ready days or weeks later, he would have painted it with his own secret varnish.

12 DAYS AGO