Minneapolis, MN

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket...

