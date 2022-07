A 12-year-old Colorado student left heartbroken after going home with an unsigned yearbook is getting an overwhelming number of encouraging notes from people around the world. People from all walks of life have written letters to Brody Ridder, who just finished the sixth grade, reassuring him that he isn't the only one who has struggled with bullying, Brody Ridder's mom, Cassandra Ridder, told Fox News.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO