WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks won their fifth game in a row as they defeated the Green Bay Rockers 6-0. The Woodchucks struck first, scoring four runs in the third inning. Ben Abernathy (West Virginia University) drove in the first two runs of the game with a single to left field. Zack Levenson (University of Miami) followed it up with an RBI single to score the third run.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO