WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Stratford man accused of setting a house on fire and leading police on a high-speed chase has entered a not guilty plea to all charges. On Wednesday, John Strasser was in a Marathon County courtroom to enter the plea to four counts including three felony charges of arson, fleeing an officer, and intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer. He also faces a misdemeanor for operating a firearm while intoxicated.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO