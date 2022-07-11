Sampson, John G. De Kalb, Mo.

After a quarter of a century in business, a local store is getting ready to turn out the light for the last time. Mystical Light, located at 3613 Faraon St., has been well known as a place to purchase sage, incense, books, crystals and more. It was created after the owner, Linda Kaymoreno, attended the school of metaphysics from Kansas City several years ago and wanted to share her findings with the community.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO