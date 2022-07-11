Sampson, John G. De Kalb, Mo.

Billy Herbert Arthaud, 71, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on July 11, 2022. Bill was born on March 27, 1951, to Herbert and Helen Arthaud in Jamesport, Missouri. After graduating from Gilman City High School in 1969, Bill attended NWMSU. He graduated in 1973 with a B.S. in Agriculture. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma.
BOLCKOW, Mo. - Roger L. Wilmes, 63, of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mosaic Life care, in St. Joseph, with his family and friends by his side. He was born Oct. 16, 1958, to Leo and Dorothy (Meyer) Wilmes. Roger married Marilyn Rosenbaum on Sept. 2, 1978, in Oregon, Missouri, and enjoyed 44 years together and she survives of the home.
Throughout the day Saturday, July 9, downtown Smithville buzzed with the Clay County 4-H Fair. There were animal shows, projects and exhibits on display at Chops BBQ and the Smithville Senior Center. There was also public speaking, the fashion revue and music on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, plus a pet costume contest and petting zoo.
SMITHVILLE — This Whiskey Walk is returning to Smithville this week and will have a Havana-style theme this year. Those attending the event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 are encouraged to wear their fedoras and light buttoned-down shirts that offer comfort in tropical climates. The walk will be around Courtyard Park, located at 118 N. Commercial Ave.
After a quarter of a century in business, a local store is getting ready to turn out the light for the last time. Mystical Light, located at 3613 Faraon St., has been well known as a place to purchase sage, incense, books, crystals and more. It was created after the owner, Linda Kaymoreno, attended the school of metaphysics from Kansas City several years ago and wanted to share her findings with the community.
