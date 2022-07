SMITHVILLE — This Whiskey Walk is returning to Smithville this week and will have a Havana-style theme this year. Those attending the event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 are encouraged to wear their fedoras and light buttoned-down shirts that offer comfort in tropical climates. The walk will be around Courtyard Park, located at 118 N. Commercial Ave.

