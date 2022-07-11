ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogwumike leads Los Angeles into matchup with Washington

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Mystics (14-10, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-12, 6-8 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Washington. Ogwumike is seventh in the WNBA averaging 18.0 points per game.

The Sparks have gone 5-5 at home. Los Angeles is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Mystics have gone 7-6 away from home. Washington is seventh in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sparks won 84-82 in the last meeting on June 22. Ogwumike led the Sparks with 21 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Liz Cambage is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Atkins is averaging 14.5 points for the Mystics. Alysha Clark is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

