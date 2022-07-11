ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ben Chilwell wants Chelsea to strengthen in the market and sign ‘some good players’

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are yet to officially enter the transfer market this summer. Granted, they are very close now to announcing Raheem Sterling as their first summer signing, at least for the Men’s team. But apart from that, no other new arrivals seem close as of right now at least....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
City Transfer Room

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season. Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ben Chilwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Revolutionise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy