The weather was wonderful, and so was the music. Here’s a sampling of what Greater Morristown had to offer on Sunday. Twenty-six young Englishmen and women from Christ’s College of the University of Cambridge, on a U.S. tour, paid a visit to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morristown. Conducted by Professor David Rowland, the choir let loose on Hubert Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens:

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO