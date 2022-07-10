Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

Where blissfully blue sky kisses the plush purple horizon, warm wind gathers the green for a bit of gossip, and the shimmering sun smiles at the faces of both young and old lies Lavender Hill Farm — Michigan's largest commercial lavender farm. Located near Boyne City, this beloved farm...
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams' call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has...
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse, authorities said Wednesday. Investigators traveled to Wyoming on Tuesday...
WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the. following counties, Dutchess and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 1230...
WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage...
