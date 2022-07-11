ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fee that Barcelona are paying to sign Raphinha will provide relief for Chelsea fans

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are set to miss out on another transfer target this summer, and as gloomy as that sentence may sound, in hindsight you should be very happy about this if you’re a Blues fan. Raphinha looks set to join Barcelona now as somehow...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up an approach for £45m Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry with Leeds winger Raphinha set to snub their interest and join Barcelona instead - as AC Milan step up pursuit of Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are considering a move for Serge Gnabry - after seemingly missing out on Raphinha. The west London club, who are expected to add Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake to the ranks imminently, have fallen behind Barcelona in their pursuit of Leeds United's Brazilian star, as Sportsmail revealed on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona held to preseason draw by fifth-tier Olot

Barcelona began their preseason with a 1-1 draw against fellow Catalonian side Olot on Wednesday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors in front of their fifth-tier opponents in the 29th minute, before Eloi equalised for Olot from the penalty spot just before half-time. - La Liga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'are preparing for a summit meeting over Frenkie de Jong's future - with Xavi and Spanish giants' board hoping to resolve £55m Manchester United target's destiny before they fly out to America on Saturday'

Frenkie de Jong's future is set to be resolved in the forthcoming days with Barcelona's hierarchy set for showdown talks over the Manchester United target. De Jong is being pursued by United with negotiations continuing despite the complexities of his move from Barcelona and claims by the Dutchman that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Revolutionise
Daily Mail

Is this the smile that hints Chelsea WILL move for Cristiano Ronaldo? Thomas Tuchel laughs and says 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if the wantaway Manchester United star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer

A coy Thomas Tuchel laughed before saying 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if Chelsea will sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after he informed the club he wishes to move on for a second time in the current transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Memphis Depay got off to a flying start at Barcelona but Koeman's sacking has left the flagship signing to pay the price with an exit looming... but with a move to Chelsea on the cards, can he right his Man United wrongs back in England?

Elvis has left the building but at least we've still got Memphis. That was how Barcelona supporters felt about the Dutch international at the start of last season. In his first game he delivered a free-kick perfectly on to the head of Gerard Pique in Barcelona's opening win over Real Sociedad 4-2.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Germany ease through at Euro 2022 as Denmark set up all-or-nothing Spain decider

Germany laid down another marker in their quest for Euro 2022 glory as they saw off Spain to secure top spot in Group B and coast into the quarter-finals.Earlier, Denmark had kept alive their hopes of also making it through to the last eight – and a showdown with hosts England – after beating Finland.Here, we look back at Tuesday’s action.Germany underline credentials🇩🇪 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 = 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 👏#WEURO2022 | #GER pic.twitter.com/KOaLzuaxet— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 12, 2022The eight-time European champions have so far lived up to their billing in the quest for another title success.It took Germany just three...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo nets £10,000 for children's charity by joining the Premier League's 100 goals club... and Manchester United star matches donation to double total to £20,000

Cristiano Ronaldo has been assigned £10,000 by the Premier League for a charity donation after joining their illustrious 100 goals club. The global icon reached a century of league goals in England’s top flight towards the end of last season, scoring in Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external. But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea star expects key talks over his future “soon”

According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has brushed off any suggestion that he could leave the club after he revealed for the first time that he wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge and hopes talks to extend his contract will commence soon. The Athletic have reported that 23-year-old Mount,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'make contact with Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta's agents to confirm their interest', as Lyon demand £67.5m to sell the wantaway star amid interest from Newcastle

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old Brazilian was a standout performer for the French outfit last season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions. Lyon president...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy