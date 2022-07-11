Audubon Photography Awards: Check out these gorgeous birds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, is releasing the HelmetChecker, a real time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and increase the safety of their riders. The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005567/en/ HelmetChecker uses AI and computer vision to ensure that a rider is wearing a helmet and has the strap secured. Micro-mobility operators are able to use HelmetChecker to stop a vehicle from unlocking until it confirms helmet use or provide incentives to riders. To learn more about the HelmetChecker, visit http://helbiz.com/robotics/helmet-verification.

