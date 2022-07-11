Audubon Photography Awards: Check out these gorgeous birds

SuperZoo will kick off next month, providing pet professionals from around the world the most comprehensive collection of new products and emerging trends, educational offerings and the latest grooming techniques, according to World Pet Association (WPA) officials, organizers of the event. This year’s event will feature a lineup of show highlights and new features, including an energetic show floor with five product specialty areas, dedicated spaces for new products and emerging brands, a robust education program, world-class grooming contests and an exclusive beach party networking event, officials said. SuperZoo 2022 will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Aug. 23-25, with education sessions beginning Aug. 22.
