Amtrak doubled its train service into Southwest Virginia Monday, offering a second daily departure from Roanoke to the nation’s capital. There are now two roundtrips to choose from when traveling between the Blue Ridge region and Washington, D.C. The new roundtrip departs Washington at 8:05 a.m. and arrives in Roanoke at 1 p.m. The return trip departs Roanoke at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Washington at 9:28 p.m. Both include stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, and Lynchburg, according to a written statement from Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO