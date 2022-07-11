In the news… summary for July 11, 2022

Those who regularly hit the Rhode have another (we know a lot of you are still salty over the license plate debacle) big change coming their way this summer: Almost every exit along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket is getting a new number assignment. Only the Rte. 3/Hopkinton/Westerly off ramps on both sides of the interstate will get to keep their original designations as Exit 1. After that, the numbers will line up with key mile markers, meaning that because the Hopkinton/Hope Valley exit is approximately three miles from Exit 1, it will now be called Exit 4, while Rte. 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley being another three miles away will put it at Exit 7, and so on and so forth. The renumbering process will begin on July 31 (though temporary signs displaying the old numbers will accompany the new signage to allow drivers to get accustomed to the change).

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO