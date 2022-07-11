Church building gains historic status

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – Ka Lo is resigning from the Wausau School Board. She’s moving out of the area. If you followed the Wausau School District’s long debate over reopening the schools during the COVID shutdowns, Lo was hard to avoid. She was adamant about keeping the Wausau schools closed and in “virtual learning” mode, long after surrounding school districts had returned to in-person learning. Wausau was the last district to reopen, even as evidence mounted that COVID risks were overstated and that online instruction was failing our students. At board meetings Lo was often shrill and combative towards residents who spoke during public comment periods to get the schools open.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO