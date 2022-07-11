ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst Junction, WI

Church building gains historic status

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST JUNCTION, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Portage County church is celebrating after receiving historical status. The South New Hope Church in Amherst Junction has been accepted into the state and national historic...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

 

wsau.com

Opening Day for Farm Technology Days

LOYAL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) -Wisconsin Farm Technology Days kicks off in Clark County Tuesday. It’s the largest agricultural trade show in the state. The event runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 14. This year it is hosted at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions. For more information on Wisconsin...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Pick a conservative

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – Ka Lo is resigning from the Wausau School Board. She’s moving out of the area. If you followed the Wausau School District’s long debate over reopening the schools during the COVID shutdowns, Lo was hard to avoid. She was adamant about keeping the Wausau schools closed and in “virtual learning” mode, long after surrounding school districts had returned to in-person learning. Wausau was the last district to reopen, even as evidence mounted that COVID risks were overstated and that online instruction was failing our students. At board meetings Lo was often shrill and combative towards residents who spoke during public comment periods to get the schools open.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Six Week Delay for Completion of Drinking Water Plant in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Completion of Wausau’s new drinking water treatment plant is delayed. Director of Public Works Eric Lindman says there have been some significant delays in the completion of the facility, meaning the water won’t start flowing until at least late September. “It’s gotten...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Strasser Enters Plea for Charges Related to House Fire, Police Chase

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Stratford man accused of setting a house on fire and leading police on a high-speed chase has entered a not guilty plea to all charges. On Wednesday, John Strasser was in a Marathon County courtroom to enter the plea to four counts including three felony charges of arson, fleeing an officer, and intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer. He also faces a misdemeanor for operating a firearm while intoxicated.
STRATFORD, WI
Portage County, WI
Portage County, WI
Amherst Junction, WI
Wisconsin Government
wsau.com

Lincoln County Inmate Facing New Charges for Damaging His Cell Block

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man being held in the Lincoln County Jail is facing a new set of charges after he damaged the intercom system in his cell block last Thursday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff the 51-year-old, who wasn’t identified in a media report, was upset over recent developments in his court case and lost his temper, leading him to damage the system.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

