Hey Dude is rolling out a new marketing and brand identity campaign, its first major branding push since it was acquired by Crocs in February at a deal valued at $2.5 billion. Today, the comfort-casual footwear brand launches a new identity centered around the message “Good to Go-To,” which aims to solidify the brand as the first choice for positive, colorful, supportive and light footwear. As part of the campaign, Hey Dude will roll out the new creative campaign, complete with messaging, a fresh color palette and a revamped logo across social channels and the brand’s website. At this time, there are currently no plans to roll out any new products.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO