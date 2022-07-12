ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police: Hartford man killed in Bridgeport shooting; 1 other injured

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

One man was killed, and a teenage boy was injured in a Bridgeport shooting, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the Atlas gas station.

Police say they found two gunshot wound victims at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say a 32-year-old Ramon Gonzalez-Peguero Jr. of Hartford was pronounced dead, and an 18-year-old boy from Bridgeport needed to undergo surgery for gunshot wounds.

Police say there were reports of several illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles where the shooting took place.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or what the motive behind the shooting is.

