ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

‘Don’t forget this day, ever’: Sun Prairie honors Cory Barr on fourth anniversary of deadly explosion

By Lane Kimble
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A bell rang out nine times Sunday night inside the Sun Prairie Fire Department Station One building — three sets of three rings; the ending of the Fireman’s Prayer — as glistening raindrops from an early evening storm mirrored the misty eyes of the...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin

This garden is a must-stop for my family every Christmas because its Holiday Light Show is truly breathtaking!. Many of us are probably quite familiar with what the beautiful grounds of Rotary Botanical Gardens look like today, but did you know that the area used to be the sight where a ton of rubbish and old equipment came to die?
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed. Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene. Police weren’t...
nbc15.com

Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being shut down for most of last week, the Merrimac Ferry closed again Monday morning for maintenance. It didn’t take nearly as long to get the ferry going again this week. By 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported it was back online and shuttling people across the Wisconsin River.
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

Everyone safe after Janesville house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, the Janesville fire department said. Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house. Heavy fire...
JANESVILLE, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Esser
x1071.com

Unlucky ducks: Animal control rescues ducks from green roof of Madison’s Central Library

MADISON, Wis. — Some local ducks found themselves out of luck when they got stuck on the green roof at Madison’s Central Library on Monday. In an email to News 3 Now Monday afternoon, Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd said an administrator saw the mother duck and four ducklings on the roof making their way toward a solar array. That staffer called animal control, which arrived about 15 minutes later.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing endangered veteran in Dane Co. found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found man who had previously gone missing and was identified as an endangered military veteran. The man was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials. He...
x1071.com

U.S. Highway 14 to close between Oregon, Brooklyn starting next week

BROOKLYN, Wis. — U.S. Highway 14 is set to close next Monday between State Highway 138 near Oregon and State Highway 92 near Brooklyn for construction work. In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the closure will start July 18 and last for 28 days. Local residents and businesses will still be able to get through the area.
BROOKLYN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fireman S Prayer
x1071.com

MPD hosts annual leadership camp to build trust among officers, others

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department hosted its annual leadership camp Monday, with MPD community outreach and resource education teams leading the camp for kids. As part of the camp, students entering 7th and 8th grade visited Madison College’s challenge course, where they flew down zip lines and overcame the fear of the obstacle courses by building trust not only within themselves but also those around them.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Former Dodgeville and Platteville Coach Ray Heim Passes Away

A former successful Southwest Wisconsin high school football coach has passed away. Ray Heim passed away on July 9th. He was 94. Heim was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School in Milwaukee and was a four-sport star athlete at UW-Milwaukee Extension in the 1950’s. He was inducted into the UW-Milwaukee Hall of Fame. He coached football at Jefferson High School from 1957 to 1963, Dodgeville High School from 1963 to 1966, and Platteville High School from 1966 to 1979. Coaching highlights during Heim’s career included Dodgeville’s conference championship in 1963 with the only perfect season at 8-0 in the school’s football history. Heim’s teams also won four conference championships and had five second place finishes at Platteville High School. In 1985, Heim was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame with a lifetime record of 103-55-6. Following his teaching and coaching career, Heim was employed by Sentry Insurance Company. Funeral services for Ray Heim will be held on Wednesday July 20th in Nashotah, Wisconsin.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Gas prices in Wisconsin continue to tumble, still well above last year

MADISON, Wis. — The pain at the pump continues to feel a little less painful. The average price of gas in Wisconsin fell once again on Monday, down from about $4.604 per gallon for regular gas last week to $4.451, according to AAA. That’s a significant decrease from last month when the state saw a record high of $4.923 per gallon on June 12.
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A few Madison events, July 11 through 17, 2022

Seething improvisation from Anteloper, dance heavyweights at Musique Electronique, and more music and film highlights. We’re partnering with the wonderful independent email newsletter Madison Minutes to bring you event recommendations every week. As of this June, we’re dipping our toe back in with a few actual write-ups, some of which will appear in Madison Minutes‘ weekly event email, and all of which will appear here.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time. The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program. The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Former Lancaster Public Defender New Iowa County District Attorney

A southwest Wisconsin native has been named the new district attorney for Iowa County. According to Governor Tony Evers’ office, Zachary Leigh was appointed to fill the position, serving the remainder of an unexpired term that ends January 2025. Leigh will replace Matthew Allen, who was elected to Iowa County Circuit Court. Since earning his law degree in 2014, Leigh has been an attorney with the state public defender’s office in both La Crosse and Lancaster. He also helped create treatment courts in both Vernon and Crawford counties and currently is a member of the Iowa County OWI and drug treatment court.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy