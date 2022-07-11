Central-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly...

www.kulr8.com

UPI News

Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.

More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern. Severe thunderstorms are expected through this weekend and into the upcoming workweek, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. For much of this week, severe weather has been centered over...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

The first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texans urged to conserve power as grid operator warns of possible rolling blackouts amid heatwave

Texans have been urged to conserve electricity on Monday amid the potential for rolling blackouts as forecasters warned of a dangerous heatwave across the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), operator of Texas’ power grid, issued a statement on Sunday calling on homes and businesses to voluntarily conserve power between 2-8pm. The Texas grid is self-contained, meaning there’s no way to transfer electricity to it from other states.While no system-wide outages are expected, ERCOT’s website states that Texas faces a “potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available”.Dangerously high temperatures are expected on Monday, with parts...
TEXAS STATE

