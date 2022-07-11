ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, Scottsbluff temperature records broken

 2 days ago
7:30 P.M. July 9: Record heat recorded today, breaking several daily maximum temperatures across southeastern Wyoming...

thecheyennepost.com

Two Fatal Crashes on Wyoming Roads

On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
Idaho8.com

Pursuit ends in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Two South Dakota residents are in custody following a pursuit on Friday. The pursuit started shortly after 9:40 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram on US 85 in the town of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, for speeding. The driver of the Dodge accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in an attempt to elude law enforcement.
TORRINGTON, WY
Solar cars to travel through Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING– On July 11-12, 2022, solar cars participating in the American Solar Challenge 2022 on the OregonNational Historic Trail will be coming to Scotts Bluff National Monument. Faster teams are expected to arrive on Monday, July 11 between 1:00pm-6:00pm, depending on traffic, weather, and energy management decisions made by...
GERING, NE
Bloomberg

Covid-19 Strikes Wyoming’s Most Populous Prison as US Cases Rise

One in four inmates at Wyoming’s most populous prison has tested positive for Covid-19 as cases rise again across the US. The Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington houses about 645 inmates and tests last week resulted in 162 positive readings, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New retirement community being constructed in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - On July 11th, the ceremonial ribbon cutting for Northfield Retirement Communities took place. They will begin construction on a brand-new residential subdivision located at the Residency (2100 Circle Drive, Scottsbluff). The new duplex’s will be 1,500sq ft. With 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with attached garages. When completed...
Realignment of veterans’ healthcare facilities on hold including Hot Springs

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now. Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
101.9 KING FM

2 Arrested After 100+ MPH Chase Ends in Torrington

Two 27-year-old South Dakota residents are behind bars following a high-speed chase in Goshen County Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 9:40 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a speeding pickup on U.S. 85 in Hawk Springs and the driver, Levi Robert Anderson, accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in an attempt to elude the trooper.
TORRINGTON, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Outdoor concert brings Cheyenne County community together

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce hosted another Downtown Sounds outdoor concert in Sidney, NE. On Friday, Rascal Martinez performed downtown at Hickory Square. “I love that [the concert] is downtown on the street, and they close it off,” Martinez said,” It’s a perfect summer thing to...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
'That '70s Show' stars visit Carhenge in Alliance

"That '70s Show" stars Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) and his wife Mila Kunis (Jackie) traveled through Alliance to visit Carhenge on July 6. Kutcher paused to take a photo with his arm around Mila. The post said, "Found the original vista cruiser." It's on Instagram. Click HERE to view his post.
ALLIANCE, NE
North Platte, NE
