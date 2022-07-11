Chadron, Scottsbluff temperature records broken

Two 27-year-old South Dakota residents are behind bars following a high-speed chase in Goshen County Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 9:40 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a speeding pickup on U.S. 85 in Hawk Springs and the driver, Levi Robert Anderson, accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in an attempt to elude the trooper.

