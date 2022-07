Mequon, Wis – It was quite the night for Chinooks hitters as they found a way to win big despite another rain delay putting a temporary hold on the game. The Mallards (2-4) were back in Mequon taking on the Chinooks (4-2) in game two of the series tonight with Mitch Alba facing off against Mitchell Leroy on the mound. Lakeshore was busy at the plate en route to a 12-2 victory over Madison which brought their second half record to 4-2. Mitch Alba was solid tonight, going three innings and giving up only two runs while striking out two hitters.

MEQUON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO