KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (July 12, 2022) — King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel has announced the appointment of Michael Quanan to the role of executive chef, where he will be responsible for leading culinary operations for the 455-room, culturally rich hotel. Born and raised on the Island of Hawaii, Chef Quanan brings a new level of cultural expertise and creativity to the menus and culinary programming at Kona Beach Hotel, including at Billfish Poolside Bar & Grill and Honu’s on The Beach, as well as leading menu development for the acclaimed Island Breeze Luau and the property’s catering department.

