When Hey Thanks! was offered their first record deal they had to make a choice: ditch their lead vocalist or say no to Pure Noise Records. The offer ended up being fake but the vocalist wanted out of the band anyway. Hey Thanks!, who started the year thinking they were about to get their big break, were now ending the year with no record deal and no frontperson. But the open space led to the band picking up Travis Opal. This change ultimately steered the Houma band away from their pop punk roots, towards spacey, synth-heavy pop.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO