It takes 84 hours to evacuate the city of New Orleans. That’s 84 hours of being absolutely sure that a storm is coming, that it’s hitting here, that the wind and the water are bad enough, and that the timing is correct. Forty-eight hours before she slammed into the Louisiana coast, Hurricane Ida was a tropical storm just west of Cuba. In the era of climate change-fueled hurricanes, we may not have the time to fully evacuate ever again. We need to rethink storm responses in this changing reality. We can no longer afford to be reactive—we need to be proactive. We need to trust each other.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO