ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJnj_0gbKu0eR00

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC , the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent , but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya , Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley are looking to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December .

READ MORE: Predicting every year-end UFC champion in 2022

Islam Makhachev continues to pursue his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the men’s bantamweight division is set to see a unification bout between its interim champion Petr Yan and official title holder Aljamain Sterling – with the heavyweight title having been unified in January when Francis Ngannou outpointed Ciryl Gane.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for the coming weeks and months (cards subject to change):

Saturday 16 July – UFC Fight Night – UBS Arena, Elmont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDcBu_0gbKu0eR00

Main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLidM_0gbKu0eR00

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (bantamweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Saturday 30 July – UFC 277 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyZU1_0gbKu0eR00

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Igancio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Saturday 6 August – UFC Fight Night – TBD

Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs Misha Cirkunov (light heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Saturday 13 August – UFC Fight Night – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVOfY_0gbKu0eR00

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann (women’s bantamweight)

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 20 August – UFC 278 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FINVs_0gbKu0eR00

Main card

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Leon Edwards 2 (welterweight title)

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Prelims

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova (women’s bantamweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana (featherweight)

Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euiNL_0gbKu0eR00

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Saturday 10 September – UFC Fight Night – TBA

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 17 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D45Cq_0gbKu0eR00

Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata (featherweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Sijara Eubanks (women’s flyweight)

Saturday 22 October – UFC 280 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Ricky Simon
Person
Makwan Amirkhani
Person
Chidi Njokuani
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Maryna Moroz
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Luke Rockhold
Person
Volkan Oezdemir
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Viviane Araujo
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Drakkar Klose
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Ufc Apex#Da Silva#Combat#Irishman#Aljamain Sterling#Ufc Fight Night#Elmont Main
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy