UK weather – live: Heatwave warning as hospital turns away patients

By Tom Barnes and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2535dz_0gbKtrwY00

Patients without life threatening illnesses are set to be turned away from A&E in Portsmouth as the UK’s heatwave puts extreme pressure on hospitals.

The heat coupled with staffing difficulties has forced Portsmouth Hospitals University Foundation Trust to declare a critical incident.

South Central Ambulance Trust, covering parts of the Midlands and southern England, also declared an incident due to heightened pressure.

The heatwave has only just begun and forecasters have refused to rule out the possibility the UK could see record 40C temperatures towards the end of the week.

An amber extreme heat alert has been issued for “exceptionally high” temperatures on Sunday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death.

A Level Three Heat Health Alert covers east, southeast and southwest England until Friday, with a level 2 alert in place for the rest of England.

Scientists say heatwaves are now more intense and more frequent because of global heating caused by burning fossil fuels. They are also the deadliest extreme weather events in the UK.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

