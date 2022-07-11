ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Multiple people injured in weekend of shootings across NYC

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPx0l_0gbKtk0h00

Multiple investigations are underway following a weekend of shootings across the city.

Police say a large group got together around midnight along the Coney Island boardwalk when shots were fired. Police say two women in their 20s were shot in the leg, one man was shot in the chin, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. The 31-year-old man is in critical condition.

Not long after that shooting, police say another took place in Canarsie around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 44-year-old man was shot in the torso inside of his home on Flatlands Avenue and died at the scene.

Two more shootings also happened in the Bronx Sunday, and the two victims from those shootings are in stable condition and recovering at the hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams met with the New York U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this afternoon about public safety and removing illegal guns from the streets.

