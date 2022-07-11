Police: 2 people dead in fiery crash on Southern State Parkway

Police say two people have died following a crash on the Southern State Parkway early this morning.

Police say the single-car accident happened eastbound near Exit 40 at Deer Park Avenue.



The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., just before the Robert Moses Causeway.

Police say troopers arriving at the scene found a Land Rover against a tree, fully engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, Travis T. Williams, 45, and his passenger, Shenella Braithwaite, 35, both of Central Islip, were traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, went off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Braithwaite was taken to Good Samaritan Hospitalm where she later died.

Williams died at the scene.

The Southern State Parkway was closed near Exit 40 due to the crash early this morning, but it has since reopened.