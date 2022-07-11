ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Starling Marte (groin) unlikely to land on IL after MRI

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets manager Buck Showalter said after Sunday's game that Marte's MRI revealed nothing but tightness in his groin. (NBC...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
Yardbarker

Yankees have a stud starting pitcher dominating in Triple-A

The New York Yankees have a number of quality pitching prospects climbing through the minor-league system, but one has been dominant with Triple-A Scranton this season. 24-year-old lefty starter, Ken Waldichuk, has been phenomenal over 41.1 innings. Every year, Waldichuk has taken a big jump forward. Starting in High-A with Hudson Valley in 2021 and quickly elevating to Scranton this year. His unbelievable stuff with Double-A affiliate, Somerset, helped catapult him to the Yankees’ top affiliate.
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox never should have parted with this All-Star slugger

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
Buck Showalter
Starling Marte
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees eyeing MLB trade for this Royals player, and it’s not Andrew Benintendi

MLB trade rumors have officially begun. With the calendar having switched to July, that means that the August 2 trade deadline is less than a month away. One team who has repeatedly popped up in the rumor mill is the New York Yankees. New York owns the best record in baseball, though with their eyes on a World Series title, general manager Brian Cashman certainly won’t hesitate to make a move that he feels puts them closer to such a goal.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jacque Darby, Phillies Pro Alec Bohm’s Girlfriend

Alec Bohm had to leave the Phillies vs. Cardinals game on July 11 after suffering a hand injury mid-game. The Phillies third baseman now not only has fans watching out for updates on his health, but they are also curious about his personal life. He’s not the most open book on social media, which is why Alec Bohm’s girlfriend often slips under his followers’ radar. However, Jacque Darby has been with Bohm for a while— almost for the entirety of his MLB career. We reveal more about her background in this Jacque Darby wiki.
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
fantasypros.com

Orlando Brown Jr. may not report to training camp amid contract dispute

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and Orlando Brown Jr. are not close on a long-term contract extension. Garafolo expects the star offensive lineman to hold out of training camp, and possibly part of the season, if an agreement is not reached. Pete Sweeney added to this report, saying that the Chiefs are "willing to pay top LT money but unwilling to completely reset the position market." Brown Jr. is seeking a contract worth upwards of $23M per year. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter)
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup against Brewers

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may be forced to go free agent route for a center

The New York Rangers have reportedly been trying to trade for a center since they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Teams they’ve spoken to about a deal are the Vancouver Canucks for J.T. Miller and the Winnipeg Jets regarding both Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. Of the three, Miller appears to be the best possibility but with free agency opening on Wednesday time to make a good trade is running out.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/12/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Tuesday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores resting for Giants against Arizona

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. The Giants appear to be giving Flores a breather in a day game after a night game. Thairo Estrada will cover second...
fantasypros.com

Blue Jays fire Charlie Montoyo amid 46-42 season

Charlie Montoyo has officially been fired from the Blue Jays as the team is in the midst of a slump that has seen them lose nine of their last 11 games. (Ken Rosenthal on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It has not yet been determined who will lead the Blue Jays in...
