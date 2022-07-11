Phillies face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 25-18 record in home games and a 46-42 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia is 22-19 in road games and 46-40 overall. The Phillies have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 45 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .340 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.