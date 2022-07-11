ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 25-18 record in home games and a 46-42 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia is 22-19 in road games and 46-40 overall. The Phillies have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 45 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .340 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ESPN

Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS -- — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Lindor leads Mets' power game in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars. It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic. Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday. The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games by winning the series.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month. “He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.” Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Cardinals Game Preview: 5-Game Road Trip Begins

After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Berríos ties career-high with 13 Ks, Jays beat Phillies 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Tuesday night. Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. He also struck out 13 in a seven-inning start against Minnesota, his former team, on June 4. Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances as Toronto opened a six-game homestand with a win after losing six of seven on a West Coast trip to Oakland and Seattle that ended Sunday. The Blue Jays were off Monday. “This win means a lot for us,” Berríos said. “We got that off day, tried to turn that page. We came today and had the win we had tonight. We want to keep rolling like that through this last homestand before the All-Star break.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Marlins host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-45, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -179, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

