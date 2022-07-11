ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays look to break 3-game slide, play the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Red Sox (47-39, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (45-40, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rays: Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Rays +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays aim to end their three-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay has a 45-40 record overall and a 25-17 record in home games. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Boston is 47-39 overall and 24-19 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 13 home runs while slugging .548. Yandy Diaz is 17-for-36 with six doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .327 for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 9-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Red Sox 2B Story hit in hand while swinging, leaves game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left a game at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night after being hit by a ball in the hand while swinging. Story has a bruised right hand after being struck there in the fifth inning while offering at a pitch from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber. He dropped his bat and walked up the third-base line, where he was checked by a trainer.
BOSTON, MA
InsideHook

Watch Red Sox Go Full “Bad News Bears” to Blow Game Against Rays

On what should have been a good night for the Red Sox given the way that former All-Star pitcher Chris Sale performed on the mound (five scoreless innings, three hits, one walk and five strikeouts) during his first outing in the majors this season, Boston’s abysmal defense went full-on Bad News Bears en route to an ugly loss.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month. “He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.” Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Rays' Luke Raley left off lineup Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Raley went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday after being called up to replace Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Randy Arozarena will cover right field and hit fifth while Yandy Diaz serves as the Rays' designated hitter. Isaac Paredes will start on third base and bat cleanup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Crawford's RBI single completes Giants' rally past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single, and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday. Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from the D-backs and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh. Ketel Marte homered for the D-backs, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park. Belt led off the ninth against Padres closer Mark Melancon (3-8) with a single. Mike Yastrzemski hit a one-out double to right, David Villar walked to load the bases, and Crawford hammered a line drive to right field off the glove of Daulton Varsho to score Belt.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise’s rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, followed up by adding more veteran to a team with a few proven players and some promising prospects. Yzerman also signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year contract and a pair of wings to two-year deals: David Perron for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rays spoil Chris Sale's return for Red Sox

Tampa Bay ruined a strong 2022 debut by Boston left-hander Chris Sale with a wild sixth inning as the Rays defeated the Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sale, who had not pitched since last October due to a broken rib, threw 78 pitches in five innings. He held the Rays scoreless and allowed only three hits. The seven-time All-Star struck out five.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
DETROIT, MI
