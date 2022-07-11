Pirates visit the Marlins to begin 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-43, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -158, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a four-game series.

Miami is 41-43 overall and 20-17 in home games. The Marlins have a 23-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 36-50 overall and 16-27 on the road. The Pirates have hit 95 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 20 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 8-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 15 home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .261 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .214 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (neck), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (side), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.