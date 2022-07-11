ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates visit the Marlins to begin 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-43, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -158, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a four-game series.

Miami is 41-43 overall and 20-17 in home games. The Marlins have a 23-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 36-50 overall and 16-27 on the road. The Pirates have hit 95 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 20 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 8-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 15 home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .261 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .214 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (neck), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (side), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Miranda HR gives Twins walk-off, 4-1 win against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month. “He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.” Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Lindor leads Mets' power game in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars. It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic. Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday. The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games by winning the series.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Stratton and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stallings went hitless for a second straight game in Monday's series opener. Nick Fortes will catch for Daniel Castano and hit ninth. numberFire’s models project Fortes for 8.1 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium next Monday. Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to particpate, and only two of those have won outright: Pete Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is the two-time defending champion and leads the eight-person field for this year’s Derby along with the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Nationals’ Juan Soto. Rodríguez announced his entry on social media. The 21-year-old leads major league rookies with 15 home runs entering Wednesday and is third with a .477 slugging percentage. That’s after going homerless over his first 20 career games and recording his first career home run May 1. He is the seventh player in Mariners club history to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first since Robinson Canó in 2016. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. is the only Mariners player to ever win (three times: 1994, 1998 & 1999).
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Pirates take win streak into game against the Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-44, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Stratton (5-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -150, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 1/2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Garrett Cooper
FOX Sports

Marlins host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-45, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -179, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Phillies face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#Rbi
The Associated Press

Cruz, Marisnick help streaking Pirates beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018. “Everybody is motivated with the desire to win,” Castillo said in Spanish. “And when a club maintains consistency, good things continue to happen.” Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. The left-hander was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Pirates' Keller sharp for 7 innings in 5-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 Monday night. Keller (3-6) scattered five hits, struck out five and hit a batter in the longest outing of his career. “They let me go back out for the seventh and that was the only thing on my mind, getting through that, no matter what,” Keller said. “That’s what starting pitchers want to do. You want to go as deep as you can.” Diego Castillo singled twice and drove in two runs, while Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight. Newman is 7 for 18 since returning from the injured list Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy