Arlington, TX

Rangers host the Athletics to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Oakland Athletics (29-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-44, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (2-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-1, 10.97 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -172, Athletics +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Texas has a 39-44 record overall and a 19-21 record in home games. The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .400.

Oakland is 18-26 in road games and 29-58 overall. The Athletics have a 9-44 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 19 home runs while slugging .456. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy ranks second on the Athletics with a .229 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-35 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

